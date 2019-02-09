|
Robert J. "Bob" Wazen, 62
Bellingham - Robert J. "Bob" Wazen, 62, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on February 7, 2019. He was born in Boston, son of the late George and Katherine Wazen. He leaves his girlfriend, Jean LaBreck, with whom he lived, a sister Carolyn Hudson and her husband Kenneth and one niece, Audra. He was predeceased by his brother Norman Wazen and sister Diane Cox. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. A Book of Memories to share a message with Bob's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019