Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agawam Funeral Home, Inc
184 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
(413) 786-9483
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Agawam Funeral Home, Inc
184 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
View Map
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Agawam Funeral Home, Inc
184 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Welcome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Welcome


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Welcome Obituary
Robert A Welcome 83

Lee MA - Robert (Bob) A. Welcome, 83 of Lee, MA passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Janice Welcome and his three

children and their spouses, Michael Welcome (Wendy), John Welcome (Marilou),

and Angela Martin (Keith Sr.). Robert also leaves behind 4 grandchildren Kyra Little (Ryan), Keith Jr. (Christina), Gabriela, and Catherine Martin and 3 great

grandchildren, Julia and Jamie Little, and Ashton Robert Martin.

Bob was born in Auburn, MA in 1936 to the late Anthony and Leonette Welcome.

He was survived by his sister Claire Belton and brother Paul Welcome. He was

predeceased by his sister Claudette Olson and brother William Welcome. Robert

joined the Navy in 1955 and loved the sea. He was honorably discharged in 1959

as a Signalman Third Class stationed aboard the USS Shadwell LSD 15 and often

talked about his Navy days. Bob went to Bradford Durfee School of Technology in

Fall River, MA and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical

Engineering. Bob worked for General Electric in Pittsfield, MA for twenty-eight

years where he enjoyed his work as an engineer for submarine fire control

systems and as a systems program manager. After retiring from General Electric

Bob had a health and nutrition business and published several articles, poems, and three books. Bob was a great writer. He wrote "In Search of Destiny" and "How to Make Big Money Mowing Small Lawns," and has a book published at the Library of Congress.

He was a member of the Lee Lions Club and who could ever forget when he

walked on stilts as "Uncle Sam" in the Lee Founders Day Parade?

Bob was an incredibly special husband, father, and person. He was caring, loving

and always fun to be with. He was lighthearted with a good sense of humor. Bob

left a positive impression with whoever he was around and left you always feeling

better about yourself after being with him. He was very intelligent and loved

teaching and talking about science. Bob had the biggest heart and if you ever

needed help with anything, he was always there to lend a hand or offer great

advice to help with any situation. He loved hiking, singing, traveling, golfing,

playing pool and played hockey and football. Bob was a very generous, selfless

person who did not look for recognition in his giving. He had a deep faith and love for scripture and truth. Bob truly was a blessing to us all and a One of a Kind

husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who

knew him.

Services for Bob will be held on Friday May 22,2020 from 10-11 A.M. with a funeral home service to begin at 11 A.M. at the Agawam Funeral Home 184 Main St Agawam. Burial will be held privately at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -