|
|
Robert J. White, Sr.
Shrewsbury - Robert J. White Sr., 84, a lifelong Shrewsbury resident passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Monday, March 25th, 2019, joining in eternal life his beloved wife of 56 years Joan (Boyle) White who passed away in 2016.
Robert is survived by four devoted children, Nancy J. Golas and her husband David of Boylston, Michelle A. Olivieri and her husband Anthony of Worcester, Lisa M. Austin of Shrewsbury, Robert J. White, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Worcester; a brother, Thomas White in California; two sisters, Maryann Kittridge and Ruth Esteves; twelve grandchildren, Sergeant First Class Matthew Golas and his wife Mayumi, Jonathan Golas and his wife Laura, Elizabeth Padavano and her husband Nicholas, Sara and Jennifer Olivieri, Kevin Austin and his wife Amanda, Amber Smith and her husband Trai, Adam and Sabrina Austin, Tatumn Coraccio and her husband Vinnie, Rhiannon and Autumn White and eleven great grandchildren all of whom he devoted many hours being involved in their lives and activities. Spending time with his grand and great grandchildren were the moments he treasured.
One of thirteen children born and raised in Shrewsbury he was pre deceased by his parents Peter H. and Elizabeth (Minor) White, his beloved wife Joan and nine siblings, Francis, William, Roland, Joseph, Peter, Edmond and Arthur White, Julia Blanchard, and Elizabeth DeAngelis.
Robert lived in Shrewsbury his entire life. Educated in the Shrewsbury school system, Robert joined the U.S. Army to serve his country. Upon return Robert married Joan A Boyle, built their home himself and spent the next 56 years raising their family with love before Joan left his side in October of 2016. Robert continued to reside in the home he built and was a large part of his family's life. Robert provided for his family by working in the plastering industry with his brothers, at Peter White Plastering Company. Robert was a member and collected the offertory for many years at St Anne's Church in Shrewsbury. Robert, Joan and their family loved spending summers camping at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Robert was a jack of all trades. In Roberts children's youth, he served as a little league softball and baseball coach for the Shrewsbury National League teams. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan.
A period of calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 30th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston MA 02215. To share your thoughts and memories with Robert's family, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019