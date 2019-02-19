|
|
Rev. Robert E. Wiles,
Sr., 91
FISKDALE - Rev. Robert E. Wiles, Sr., 91, died Tuesday, February 18, 2019 in Harrington Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis (Bretz) Wiles in 2005 and a brother Harold Wiles Jr. He leaves 4 children Robert E. Wiles Jr. & his wife Ashley of WA, Patricia Wagner of OR, Douglas Wiles & his wife Mary of Brookfield and Christopher Wiles & his wife Roseann of CT; 2 brothers Norman Wiles and Barry Wiles & his wife Cheryl; a sister in law Dorothy; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; Bob was a US Navy Veteran serving in both WWII and the Korean War. He was a mechanic, a carpenter for many years and a movie projectionist. Later he was ordained as a Minister and was the former pastor at His Gathering Church. He enjoyed walking Rte 20 keeping the area free from trash and talking with many people who were very supportive. He was recognized by the Sturbridge Police Dept, local businesses and the Town of Sturbridge for his efforts. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:30am - 1:00PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield. The funeral will follow at 1:00PM. Burial will be private for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019