1/1
Robert Wilmont Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Wilmont, Sr., 87

SOUTH LANCASTER - Robert A. Wilmont, Sr., 87, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in UMass Memorial Healthcare, University Campus, Worcester, after a courageous battle with mesothelioma.

He leaves his wife of 63 years, Rebecca W. (Harris) Wilmont; a daughter, Wanda R. Fenner, of Lancaster; a son, Robert A. Wilmont, II, and his wife, Moira, of Leominster; a brother, Earl Furbish, of South Carolina; one grandson, Brandon Fenner; and one great-grandson, Bradley Moscone.

Bob was born in Skowhegan, ME, and raised in several foster homes, before being welcomed into the home and hearts of the late Jed and Laura Furbish. In the years following high school, Bob was drafted into the US Army, and served for two years during the Korean Conflict, before being honorably discharged. In 1957, he married Rebecca, the love of his life.

In 1967, Bob & Rebecca moved their family to South Lancaster, and he began working at the former Eusey Press, Leominster, where he remained employed until retirement.

For 40 years, Bob served the Town of Lancaster as a Firefighter and EMT. He was a long-time member of the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists, where he served as Head Deacon.

Dedicated to God, Family, Country, and his work, Bob spent much of his life in service to others. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. In his spare time, he could often be found playing golf at local courses, a game that he loved.

Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the Wilmont family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Bob, or offer condolences to his family, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
We always enjoyed him at the Post Office and yes, he was always willing to help someone out. May God give you grace for each day.
Jimmy and Sally Camara
July 25, 2020
Bob will be missed by the Lancaster community. I will miss talking with him at the post office. Becky our prayers are for you and the family as you process his loss.
Kay Bloom
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved