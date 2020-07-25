Robert Wilmont, Sr., 87
SOUTH LANCASTER - Robert A. Wilmont, Sr., 87, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in UMass Memorial Healthcare, University Campus, Worcester, after a courageous battle with mesothelioma.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Rebecca W. (Harris) Wilmont; a daughter, Wanda R. Fenner, of Lancaster; a son, Robert A. Wilmont, II, and his wife, Moira, of Leominster; a brother, Earl Furbish, of South Carolina; one grandson, Brandon Fenner; and one great-grandson, Bradley Moscone.
Bob was born in Skowhegan, ME, and raised in several foster homes, before being welcomed into the home and hearts of the late Jed and Laura Furbish. In the years following high school, Bob was drafted into the US Army, and served for two years during the Korean Conflict, before being honorably discharged. In 1957, he married Rebecca, the love of his life.
In 1967, Bob & Rebecca moved their family to South Lancaster, and he began working at the former Eusey Press, Leominster, where he remained employed until retirement.
For 40 years, Bob served the Town of Lancaster as a Firefighter and EMT. He was a long-time member of the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists, where he served as Head Deacon.
Dedicated to God, Family, Country, and his work, Bob spent much of his life in service to others. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. In his spare time, he could often be found playing golf at local courses, a game that he loved.
Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the Wilmont family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Bob, or offer condolences to his family, please visit www.mcnallywatson.com