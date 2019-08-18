|
Robert H. "Bob" Wilson, 66
Millbury - Robert H. "Bob" Wilson, 66, passed away suddenly at home August 14, 2019. He leaves his children Jeff Wilson and his wife Jennifer, Kimberly Newcomb and her husband Brian, his grandchildren Drew, Ella, Cole, Kellen and Ailey, his sister Lois Smigel, his nephews Dennis and David Monticello and niece Susan Maccarone and his former wife Deborah Wilson. Bob was born May 27, 1953 in Bloomfield, NJ, son of the late Dorothy (Haas) and Harold Wilson. He grew up in Berkley Heights, NJ before he moved to Massachusetts when he enrolled at Nichols College where he earned his Bachelor's Degree and went on to work for 28 years at Data General / EMC Corporation in Hopkinton. More recently he was a golf lead at Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester. Away from work Bob was easy to find playing 9 holes at Indian Meadows Country Club in Westborough with friends and when he could he would make his way over the Bourne Bridge to fish on the Cape Cod Canal or visit the beaches of Dennis and Yarmouth. Closer to home you might have found him harvesting vegetables and tomatoes from his garden. His family, and especially his grandchildren were the light of his life. Please honor Bob in lieu of flowers with donations to The Salvation Army at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/. All are welcome to gather with Bob's family Saturday August 24th from 10am-12pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 12pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with his family is available online at:
