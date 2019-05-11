|
Robert "Bob" Winston, 89
WEST BOYLSTON - Bob Winston, 89, formerly of West Boylston, passed away peacefully at The Residences at 5 Corners in Easton with his loving family by his side on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Winston, who passed away in 2007. He is survived by his five children; Robert Winston of New Jersey; Diane Silva and her husband Tony of Mansfield; Brian and his wife Alison of New York; Ken and his wife Ellen of Needham and Terri Benoit and her husband Bill of West Yarmouth. Bob also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Ashlee, Audra, Eleanora, Angela, Arthur, Loren, Jack, Charles, Shannon and Max. He also leaves behind 2 great-grandchildren: Kathryn and Mia, and his nieces and nephew who were like children to him: Cathy, Joey, Susan and Joanne.
Bob was born in 1929 in Niagara Fall, NY the son of, John R. and Anne L. (McAuliffe) Winston and traveled to many cities and states growing up. He graduated from West Springfield High School. He attended and graduated from Mass College of Pharmacy in 1950 and became a Pharmacist, a profession that made him very proud. He even spent a short amount of time playing semi-pro baseball in Springfield. Bob served as a Captain in the United States Air Force where he met the love of his life Lieutenant Betty Gurney (who outranked him!). Bob and his family settled in West Boylston where they raised their five children. Bob was happiest attending and coaching his children's athletic events through the years. Bob opened and ran Winston Pharmacy in the center of town, a well-known gathering place for residents of the town.
A huge Boston sports enthusiast, nothing made Bob happier than when the Red Sox finally won the World Series in 2004 after an 86-year drought. Music was another passion for Bob, particularly jazz, and thoroughly enjoyed playing the stand-up bass in many bands over the years. Bob was the ultimate family man and he derived the most pleasure in spending time with his precious family. He was an extremely intelligent and passionate man with strong opinions and was never shy about sharing his thoughts, especially when it came to politics and sports. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed by everyone who was blessed enough to know and love him.
His funeral is Tuesday, May, 14th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with his funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester Street, West Boylston. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home the day of the funeral.
