Robert G. Worthington
August 17, 1930 -
November 4, 2020
EAST BROOKFIELD - Robert G. "Nicky" Worthington, 90, of East Brookfield, MA passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 17, 1930 in Spencer, MA to Charles E. and Edna (Catherwood) Worthington. Nicky was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Guy) Worthington in 2018. He is survived by his 5 children, Gail, Brian, Barry, Bruce and Charles; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graduate of David Prouty High School and the New England School of Accounting, Nicky worked his full-time job from 1950 until he was drafted into the Marines in February 1952. After being discharged as a Sergeant in 1954, he spent the next 20 years at Spencer Savings Bank, 8 years self-employed in Real Estate and Accounting, and 10 years at Heald Machine Accounting Department in Worcester, MA. He retired from Heald in April 1992. He continued his part-time accounting work, especially during tax season for another 20 years.
Nicky was a long-time, proud resident of East Brookfield, MA. His parents moved there when he was one, and he lived there all but six years of his life in the same house on Lake Lashaway. Active in town affairs, Nicky was the Treasurer for the new David Prouty High School in the 1960's and remained the Treasurer of the Spencer/ East Brookfield Regional School District into the 1980's. He was Treasurer of the Planning Committee for the 1970 East Brookfield 50th Anniversary Celebration as well as multiple town July 4th celebrations. He marched in many Memorial Day Parades, and he was one of the last 2 surviving Korean War Veterans in town.
Along with his wife, Betty, Nicky hosted many a family/friend gathering at their
home on Lake Lashaway. He enjoyed cooking, he did all the family grilling. He was "famous" for his homemade potato chips, french fries, clam chowder and his Orange Chiffon Cake, which he always made for Betty's birthday. He loved playing cards with his family (and solitaire), working in his garden, growing tomatoes, cucumbers and squash. He enjoyed flipping channels between the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins or Patriots game and Western Channels. He would take the opposite side in any argument. His family and friends will miss his jokes and his stories of the "Old Brookfields".
Nicky will be interred in the Evergreen Cemetery in East Brookfield, MA in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, it was Nicky's wish that
anyone who knew him, tell a joke everyday to make someone laugh.
Donations in his memory may be donated to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA.