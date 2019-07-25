|
|
Robert J. Wright, Jr. 67
Sturbridge - Robert J. Wright, Jr., 67, of Arnold Rd., passed away on Wednesday, July 24th, at the Meadows of Leicester, after a long illness.
He leaves his daughter, Kimberly A. Collazo and her husband Jose of Southbridge; his son, Thomas A. Wright of Dayton, OH; his former wife, Rita R. Blais of North Grosvenordale, CT; his three grandchildren, Elicia Wright, Makayla Collazo and Alayna Wright; his two uncles, Henry Berthiaume of Ware and Leonard Berthiaume of North Carolina; and his aunt, Jeannnette Berthiaume of Florida. His infant daughter, Jody Wright, passed away in 1973. He was born in Southbridge, the son of the late Robert J. and Theresa G. (Berthiaume) Wright, Sr.
Robert was a Firefighter with the Sturbridge Fire Department for 29 years, retiring several years ago. He was also a member of the Sturbridge Fire Department's Dive Team. Robert also had passion for racing modified stock cars for several years.
His funeral will be held on Monday, July 29th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge, will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Sunday, July 28th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20004.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019