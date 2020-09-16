1/1
Robert Yeaton
1946 - 2020
Robert B. Yeaton, 74

Oxford - Robert B. Yeaton, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 on vacation in New Hampshire. Born on February 11, 1946, Bob was the son of the late Gerald S. and Jeanne A. (Barney) Yeaton.

Bob leaves behind his wife Carol of 51 years, and together they had three children, Bruce Yeaton and his fiancée Jessica Aslakson of Rutland; Scott Bianchi and his wife Kate of Holden; and his daughter Tara Szkutak and her husband Roger of Oxford. He also leaves 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He leaves his sister, Andrea Cronin of Hudson and was predeceased by brothers Kenneth Yeaton and Gerald Yeaton Jr.

Bob worked for many years at Heald Machine in Worcester before transitioning to the head custodian position at Dawson Elementary in Holden.

Bob and Carol loved camping, traveling all over the country, and visiting his favorite spot, Sebago Lake in Maine. He was also a dedicated and loyal Patriots and Red Sox fan. Most importantly, he loved his family, especially his many grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 19 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
