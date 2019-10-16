Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Young Obituary
Robert D. Young, 90

Millbury - Robert D. Young, 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Oct. 15th, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob's wife of 62 years, Barbara A. (Stewart) Young passed away in 2013. He leaves two daughters, Joan M. Young and her husband, Michael of Stafford Springs, CT and Elizabeth M. James of Auburn; three sons, Robert D. Young, Jr. and his wife, Martha and William S. Young all of Millbury and Stephen C. Young and his wife, Lisa of Auburn; five grandchildren, Stacie, Barbara, Kaej, Jared and Sarah; four great grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas, Anna and Dominic; a sister, Jean; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Gavin; two sons, Daniel T. and Tommy Young; three grandchildren, Jamie, Amanda and Mary.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. He enjoyed square dancing, country music, watching Red Sox and Patriot's games. Most of all Bob loved spending time with his family.

Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Oct. 18th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated following the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit Bob's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now