Robert D. Young, 90
Millbury - Robert D. Young, 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Oct. 15th, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob's wife of 62 years, Barbara A. (Stewart) Young passed away in 2013. He leaves two daughters, Joan M. Young and her husband, Michael of Stafford Springs, CT and Elizabeth M. James of Auburn; three sons, Robert D. Young, Jr. and his wife, Martha and William S. Young all of Millbury and Stephen C. Young and his wife, Lisa of Auburn; five grandchildren, Stacie, Barbara, Kaej, Jared and Sarah; four great grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas, Anna and Dominic; a sister, Jean; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Gavin; two sons, Daniel T. and Tommy Young; three grandchildren, Jamie, Amanda and Mary.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. He enjoyed square dancing, country music, watching Red Sox and Patriot's games. Most of all Bob loved spending time with his family.
Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Oct. 18th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated following the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit Bob's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019