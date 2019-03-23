|
|
Roberta A. Atchue, 85
Grafton - Roberta A. (Loomer) Atchue, 85, passed away peacefully March 22, 2019 at The Oasis at Dodge Park in Worcester. Her husband of 34 years, Philip Atchue, passed away in 1996. Roberta is survived by her son Thomas Atchue and his wife Donna and their children Joshua Atchue, Nicole McIntrye and Crystal Golden and her daughter Beverly McGlone and her husband John and their children Sean, Caitlin and Shane McGlone. She also leaves one great-grandson Liam McIntyre and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Sumner Loomer. Roberta was born April 30, 1933 in Worcester, daughter of the late Gladys (Eccleston) and Wilbur Loomer. Her roots were in Shrewsbury where she was extremely active in school and competing in sports from a young age. She was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School and then continued her education at The Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she became a Registered Nurse. Roberta (Bobbie) worked at UMass Memorial as a Nurse and Nurse Manager for four decades on the Maternity Ward. Away from work, her hands were always busy, tending to her lawn and gardens, helping to build her home in North Grafton and spending countless hours knitting. She found joy as a grandmother later in life and was happiest when outdoors relaxing in her pool on hot summer days. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to ALL the caregivers at The Oasis at Dodge Park for the exceptional, loving care Mom received during her stay there. We would also like to extend a thank you to Home Instead Senior Care who assisted in caring for her before she entered Oasis. Please honor Roberta with a donation to support the caring staff at The Oasis with a check payable to The Edith Silvestri Emergency Fund c/o Oasis at Dodge Park 102 Randolph Road Worcester, MA 01606. All are welcome to gather with Roberta's family Wednesday March 27th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A prayer service will be held Thursday March 28th at 11:00am in the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019