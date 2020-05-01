|
Roberta F. (Pollone) Battista, 73
Rockville, VA - Roberta Frances (Pollone) Battista, formerly of Dudley died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 30, surrounded by her loving family following an illness. Born in Southbridge, Massachusetts, she was the fifth of seven children of Dominic and Pacina (Trifone) Pollone.
Roberta was married for over 52 years to the late William Battista who died in March of this year. Roberta leaves her daughters, Rebecca S. Dubois and her husband Garry R. Dubois of Rockville, VA, and Pamela J. Fleming and her husband Robert W. Fleming of Midlothian, VA. Roberta was the proud grandmother of Phoebe, Patrick and Andrew. She also leaves her brothers, Ralph Pollone and his wife Kay of Tampa, FL, Richard Pollone of Southbridge, Ray Pollone and his wife Joan of Flower Mound, TX, Ronald Pollone and his wife Marlene of North Andover, MA, her sister Mona Pollone of Southbridge and her sister-in-law, Bernadette Joyce of Southbridge. Roberta was preceded in death by her brother Robert.
Roberta was a graduate of Southbridge High School and worked at Commerce Insurance in Webster and Mario's Restaurant in Southbridge for several years. Roberta loved traveling, volunteering at her church, gardening, decorating and entertaining friends and family. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her grandchildren and she moved to Virginia to be closer to them after her retirement. Roberta was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen, VA.
Services for Roberta will be held at Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home in Southbridge at a later date to be announced due to gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020