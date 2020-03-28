|
Roberta Connor, 92
Broadus, MT - Formerly of Worcester, Bobbie passed peacefully in Powder River Manor on March 23, 2020.The oldest of nine children born to Franklin and Inez(Romkey) Dickie.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Murray (Paul) of Montana, daughter in law, Judy Connor, grandchildren Jaclyn Connor, Matt Racicot(Kara), Ryan Connor(Christina), and Erin Green(Eric); nine great grandchildren; siblings Marcia Hedge, Linda Berry, Bruce and Roger Dickie as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bobbie was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert (Bob) and her beloved son Paul as well as siblings Arlen, Wayne, Craig Dickie and Ann Webber.
A lifelong member of St Mark's Episcopal Church, she enjoyed singing in the choir and working at the thrift store. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sol and S. Marcus Co for 37 years. Home and family were her greatest joys and she spent every moment trying to make everyone happy!
Due to the current health crisis a burial will be held at a later date at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Stevenson & Sons
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020