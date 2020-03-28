Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Connor


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Connor Obituary
Roberta Connor, 92

Broadus, MT - Formerly of Worcester, Bobbie passed peacefully in Powder River Manor on March 23, 2020.The oldest of nine children born to Franklin and Inez(Romkey) Dickie.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Murray (Paul) of Montana, daughter in law, Judy Connor, grandchildren Jaclyn Connor, Matt Racicot(Kara), Ryan Connor(Christina), and Erin Green(Eric); nine great grandchildren; siblings Marcia Hedge, Linda Berry, Bruce and Roger Dickie as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bobbie was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert (Bob) and her beloved son Paul as well as siblings Arlen, Wayne, Craig Dickie and Ann Webber.

A lifelong member of St Mark's Episcopal Church, she enjoyed singing in the choir and working at the thrift store. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sol and S. Marcus Co for 37 years. Home and family were her greatest joys and she spent every moment trying to make everyone happy!

Due to the current health crisis a burial will be held at a later date at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions can be made to the .

Stevenson & Sons
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -