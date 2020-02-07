|
Roberta (Hall) Fitch, 82
Worcester - Roberta A. (Hall) Fitch, 82, died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester. Roberta was born in Worcester, the daughter of Mildred Marion Hall, and remained in the city nearly her entire life.
She graduated from South High School in Worcester and studied to be a Medical Secretary at Becker Junior College. After earning her degree, she spent more than 10 years as a secretary at the accounting firm Touche Ross. Faith was central to Roberta's life. She was a passionate member of the First Baptist Church of Worcester for more than 50 years. She devoted herself to helping the Church full time by serving as Church Secretary for 25 years. She also sang in the Church's Chancel Choir, knitted prayer shawls for the Prayer Shawl Ministry and served on several Church boards and committees.
Roberta was a true New Englander, enjoying vacations in Ocean Park, ME, and Ebeemee Lake, ME, and watching local sports, particularly the Celtics. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family. She was always delighted to visit with her grandchildren, and almost as excited to tell her friends about those visits. Roberta is survived by her daughter, Robin High and her husband, Mark of North Grafton; her son Jonathan Fitch and his fiancée, Kris Bennett of Worcester; her son Malcolm Fitch and his wife, Karen Hube of Towson, MD; her sister-in-law, Nancy Rainier of Durham, NC; and her beloved grandchildren, Timothy, Brittany, Jessica, Taylor, Max, Oliver, Wilder and Clara.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Roberta's family from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Worcester at 111 Park Avenue. A Memorial service will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at the Church. Interment will be private at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Worcester, 111 Park Ave., Worcester, MA 01609-1699. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020