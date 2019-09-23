|
|
Roberta M. Macaruso 87
Worcester - Roberta "Bobby" Macaruso 87 of Worcester died peacefully on Saturday September 21, 2019 at St. Francis Nursing Center of Worcester. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian (Keevan) McNamara. Roberta attended local schools and in in 1951 married the love of her life Carey "Tito" Macaruso. They spent the next 65 years together raising their family and caring for each other and enjoying many trips to Cape Cod over the years. Tito died in 2016, Roberta now joins her husband in eternal rest.
Roberta served as a local hostess and waitress for many years receiving recognition and certificates for her excellent service from her employer, at the Howard Johnson Restaurants. She was also a hostess at the Barbers Crossing in Sterling, until she retired to take care of Tito in his final years.
Roberta will be remembered for her many gifts, especially her music. Her favorite saying in life was, "music is a must". Besides her husband and family, her beloved Puggle Dog Joey, music is how she will be remembered. From her younger years Roberta was always participating in local drama and minstrel shows. As an adult she would be found singing in the church choir at St Joan of Arc which she sang in for 30 years.
Roberta leaves her two sons, Richard Macaruso and Steve Macaruso and his wife Erin, one daughter Carrie Christian and her husband Kevin, six grandchildren, Katelyn Cifone, Brian, Olivia and Casey Macaruso, Maurice "Moe" and Ryan Christian, four great grandchildren, Reagan Christian, Henley and Cam Cifone, Tess Macaruso and Camden Caron
The Macaruso family would like to thank the nursing staff and the nurse's aides at St. Francis who cared for their mother. Your service to our mother and family was greatly appreciated.
Funeral services for Roberta will be held at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 on Thursday September 26, 2019. Calling hours will be from 9am to 11am with a service to begin at 11am. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery Worcester.
In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial donations in Roberta's memory to the at
To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019