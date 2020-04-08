|
|
Roberto Costa, 88
Worcester - At the age of 88, Roberto passed peacefully after a long life of love, culture, and laughter. He was born in Milano, Italy and moved to Formia, Italy at a young age. It was in Formia where he met his beloved wife, Rita Nocella Costa. Roberto and Rita had four children, Enrico Costa, Maria Costa, Emily Callery, and Suzanne Brederson. The couple migrated to the United States in 1968. He worked hard throughout his life to support his family and provide an education to his children as he always believed knowledge is independence. Anyone who knew Roberto knew his love for languages. He spoke Italian, English, Spanish, and French. Roberto was an avid reader and writer. He was the published author of a poetry book in Italy. When he wasn't reading or writing, you could find him dancing. He had an appreciation for classic and independent films for which after viewing, discussion always followed. Roberto held dear to his heart his grandchildren, Jacob and Rita Brederson of Suzanne and Harold Brederson Jr. and Sarah, Samantha, and Noah Callery of Emily and Kevin Callery. He loved to share his knowledge with his children and grandchildren over a meal. His creativity and independent thinking carry on within his grandchildren for which he had such pride. He is predeceased by his wife, Rita Costa. He will truly be missed heart and soul and will always be remembered for teaching us all to live life and love diversity. We know you are in peace with Mama! Ti vogliamo bene, Papa!
We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to the nursing staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center who went above and beyond to treat our father with respect and dignity while keeping him comfortable.
Roberto's funeral services will be held privately and are under the care of MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester. Memorial contributions in Roberto's name can be mailed to: Development Office, Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. To share a memory of Roberto, please visit his guestbook at
mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020