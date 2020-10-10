Roberto Del Los Santos
Worcester - Roberto Del Los Santos 66 of Worcester died peacefully at his home on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Born in San Juan Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Roberto and Juana (Garcia) De Los Santos.
Roberto leaves a large and loving family that includes his wife, Evelyn (Quintana) De Los Santos, five sons, Benjamin Borrero, Roberto, Joel, Ricardo, and Alexis De Los Santos; four daughters, Elizabeth De Los Santos, Yadira De Los Santos, Katiria Borrero, Jadhaira Borrero; two brothers, Rafael and Angel Luis De Los Santos; five sisters, Lydia, Ana, Margarita, Carmen, and Martha De Los Santos, thirty grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Roberto will be remembered for his love of family, softball and especially horse racing.
Funeral services for Roberto will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester. Calling Hours will be from 9A.M. to 12 Noon with a Funeral Service beginning at 12 noon.
For those unable to attend, Roberto's services will be live streamed and may be viewed at 12 noon by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com
and clicking on "Live Services".
Social Distancing practices and the use of face masks will be required at the services.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found atwww.mercadantefuneral.com