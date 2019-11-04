Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Robin Burwick Obituary
Robin MacIntyre Abbott Burwick, 66

Millbury - Robin MacIntyre Abbott Burwick passed away peacefully on November 4th surrounded by her family after a two year battle with breast cancer.

Robin was born in Rome, NY, the daughter of Dr. & Mrs. George Abbott. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, David S. Burwick. She also leaves behind her son, Jeffrey; a daughter, Kaitlin; and a granddaughter MacIntyre. She will be dearly missed by her best friend and sister Kim Brown and her husband Jim. She also leaves behind her sister Karen and her husband Richard Fisher, her brother George Abbott, Jr. and his wife Sharon, and her brother Dwight Abbott and his wife Janice. She leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robin's career spanned 30 years at the JCC, first as a preschool teacher and then as an associate director of the Early Childhood Education. She was able to touch the lives of countless families throughout her time there. She loved the beach, gardening, knitting and most of all spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter MacIntyre.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30PM on Wednesday, November 6th in Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury St. Worcester under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

A Memorial Observance Reception will be held at the Jewish Healthcare Center 629 Salisbury St., Worcester immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the I. Tutter Burwick Memorial Fund at the Jewish Healthcare Center or the Robin Burwick Memorial Fund at the Jewish Community Center.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
