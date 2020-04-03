|
Robin L. Everburg, 59
Woodstock, CT - Robin L. Everburg, 59, of Woodstock, CT passed away at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Robin was born and raised in Southbridge, MA, the first daughter of Ruth and Don Everburg. She was the granddaughter of the late Wilbur and Emma Smith of Woodstock and the late Bill and Ruth Everburg of FL. In addition to her parents, she is survived locally by sister Sherry and two nieces, Audrey and Erika Helmetag. She moved to Woodstock with her family approximately 30 years ago.
Robin was an excellent student, taking much joy in learning. A graduate of Gordon College in Wenham, MA she attained an international award for excellence in a foreign language (in her case French), the only one in her class to achieve this honor. Robin partnered with her mother in the work of Robin's Nest Studio in Woodstock and became a very accomplished artist. Many homes in the area and beyond have her work.
An avid reader with a special focus on American and British history, she had a personal library of hundreds of books. Bookstore visits were very high on her list of favorite things to do. Blessed with a prodigious memory, could recall virtually everything that she had either seen or read even decades later. Was always, when in doubt, go ask Robin.
Robin enjoyed family times and particularly loved sailing on the family sailboat in RI's ocean waters. An excellent swimmer, her father soon learned never to get in a race with her in the pool. She also got special enjoyment from her work with Cornell University's Birdwatcher's program and inputting to them weekly her findings. During their inputting season, she could be frequently be seen hurrying to get her binoculars to most accurately identify the specimens. Another passion of Robin's was in the rescue and care of homeless cats. Over the years, she personally cared for over 120 of them. She leaves a most devoted gray angora named Smoky.
Robing was very proud of her two nieces and in their accomplishments. Took much joy in their lives and hearing their stories, Also, a special thank you from her family to her friend carl Matson of Woodstock who was very much involved in Robin's life. A memorial service in celebration of Robin's life is planned for later date. A graveside service was held at the convenience of the family in Elmvale Cemetery, Woodstock, CT. Donations may be made in her memory to Paws Cat Shelter, 240A Route 171, Woodstock, CT 06281. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020