Robin Graichen
1963 - 2020
Robin "Al" Graichen

Providence, RI - Robin "Al" Graichen, 57, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 19th alongside loved ones.

Al is survived by his mother; his daughters Lindsy and Isabella; his sisters Lorrie Thomas and Debra Rubio; several nephews, nieces, and cousins; his close friends, god-daughter, and extended families through marriage. Al was preceded in death by his father.

Al was born on January 31, 1963 in Providence to Michael and Priscilla (Myrick) Graichen. He spent his life working and living in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Al had a passion for helping friends in any situation. In his free time, he loved to visit the flea markets, go fishing at Conimicut Point park and Lincoln Woods, play and grow his vast video game collection, and rebuild electronics. He was best known for his quick wit, trucker mouth, loving animals, being a dedicated and hard worker, and his willingness to help his friends.

Due to the current environment, services will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Al's memory may be made to the Providence Animal Rescue League.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
