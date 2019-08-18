|
|
Robin J. (Doldo) Keaney, 59
Auburn - Robin J. (Doldo) Keaney, 59 of Auburn, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice, Judith Road, Worcester.
She leaves her husband, Timothy F. Keaney; three brothers, Stephen and his wife Deborah Doldo of Worcester, John and his wife Jeanne Doldo of Worcester, and Anthony and his wife Raenne Doldo of Spencer; her father-in-law, John T. Keaney of Leicester, brothers and sister-in-law, Thomas Keaney and his wife Rebecca Wright-Keaney of Harvard, MA, Theresa McGauley-Keaney of Leicester, Robert and his wife Ana Keaney of Sutton, and Patrick and his wife Deanna Keaney of Auburn; eleven nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Doldo and her mother-in-law Marie Keaney. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Rocco R. Doldo and Lois (Kobel) Smith.
Robin worked as an administrative assistant at Estes Trucking Company in Shrewsbury. She also worked at Community Healthlink in Worcester as a medical assistant. She was the most kind-hearted person you could ever meet. She loved gardening, and loved her cats and all animals. She was always cheerful and positive. Robin fought her cancer diagnosis for 10 months with all that she had.
A special thanks to her sisters Deanna and Theresa for their friendship and care that they gave her.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave., Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, August 22 from 4:00 – 5:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in Robin's name to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St, Worcester, MA 01606 (worcesterarl.org/).
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019