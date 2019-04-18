Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Robin M. (Foley) Tremblay, 55

CHARLTON - Robin M. (Foley) Tremblay, 55, of Brookfield Road died Tuesday, April 16 in her home.

She leaves her fiance Glenn J. McDonald with whom she lived, a son Shayne A. Svedberg and his husband Stephen Harris of Webster, a daughter Tara L. Meersman and her husband Jake of Leicester, four brothers; Leonard N. Cardinal, Jr. and his wife Lisa Brodeur of Charlton, Anthony L. Cardinal of Charlton, John Foley, Jr and his wife Annabelle of Charlton and Patrick Foley of North Carolina, a sister Colleen K. Rocheford and her husband Wayne of Charlton, a grandson Liam Tremblay and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband Kevin A. Tremblay.

Robin was born in Worcester, daughter of John Foley and Virginia L. (Bombria) Cardinal. She was a phlebotomist at the Fallon Clinic for many years. She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family especially her grandson Liam.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 6:00 PM in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the service from 4:00-6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
