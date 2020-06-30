Robinson M. MayamaWorcester - Robinson Marango Mayama, 63, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital.Robinson was born in Bungoma, Kenya, son of Samuel and Loice (Khandasi) Mayama, and lived there most of his life, settling in Worcester six years ago.Robinson was a teacher in Kenya and an active member of the Kenyan National Union of Teachers where he served in different capacities. He currently worked as direct support staff for Venture Community Services. He enjoyed music, gardening, reading, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.Robinson is survived by his loving wife Mary Agnes (Mulomi) Mayama; two sons, Nelson K. Mayama and his wife Dianna, and Clevers S. Mayama and his wife Mary, all of Worcester; three daughters, Elizabeth N. Mayama and her husband Mark Otiende Ombwayo of Kenya, Daisy A. Mayama in Texas, and Joy V. Saez and her husband George of Worcester; three brothers, Mwami Se Mayama, John Se Lunani, and Moses Mayama and three sisters, Gladys Khanyunya, Violet Khakasa, and Mary Mayama, all in Kenya; twelve grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Calling Hours will be on Thursday, July 2, from 9am to 10 am, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL. His Funeral Service will be on Friday, July 3, at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.Calling Hours and Funeral Service will be "live streamed".In accordance with public health guidelines, social distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth, will be practiced during all services.Robinson, your life was a blessing and your memory is a treasure. You are loved beyond measure. Rest in peace until we meet again.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it and the "live stream" connection can be found at