Rochelle Barry
Worcester - Rochelle Barry, 84, of Worcester died Saturday, January 11th in UMASS Memorial Hospital. She leaves her husband of 63 years, John D. Barry, Sr.; their children, John D. Barry, Jr. and his wife, Sharon of Worcester, Catherine A. Seed and her husband, Michael of Holden, Dennis F. Barry and his wife, Carol of Rutland and Colleen A. Barry and her husband, Stephen Tarbox of Keene, NH; a sister, Dolores Zinkevich of Worcester; five grandchildren, Michael Seed, Lyndsay Barry, Dennis Barry, James Seed and Patrick Barry; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gary, Michael, Joyce and Roland.
Rochelle was born in Worcester the daughter of Roland and Elmer (Gary) Charland. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church. Rochelle worked at Mill Hill Nursing Home as a nurse's aide and an assistant activities director for 10 years. She previously worked at Mill Swan School as a teacher's aide for special needs children. She was an avid Patriot's fan and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Rochelle's favorite pastimes were playing cards with friends Carol, Kay, and Tina, and going to the gym with her close friend Eileen.
Her funeral is Thursday, January 16th with a Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 5 Spaulding Street (Please go directly to church). Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020