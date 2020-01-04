Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Rocky Mercadante
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Rocky Mercadante


1946 - 2020
Rocky Mercadante Obituary
Rocky John Mercadante, 73

WORCESTER - Rocky John Mercadante, 73 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at UMass Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Rocky was born in Worcester, a son of the late Rocco A. and LaRue (Sutton) Mercadante. He graduated from North High School and later received his associate degree from Quinsigamond Community College. Rocky served his country during the Vietnam War for the United States Marines. He was a taxicab driver for Yellow Cab for 45 years retiring in 2014. He also did ski patrol in Vermont and ran a daycare center at Quinsigamond.

Rocky was an evangelist who loved spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ to everyone he met. Always passing out tracks to all of his passengers in the cab and leaving them everywhere he went. A large wooden cross stood tall outside his residence at Alvarado for as long as he lived there. He also loved spending time outdoors enjoying God's creation. He was a talented harmonica player and artist whose drawings always reflected his love for family and Jesus. He loved spending time with all his family especially when everyone was together in the Cape. He was a lifelong supporter of the orphans in South Africa through the James Robinson Ministry.

Rocky is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 40 years, Gloria F. (Morgan) Mercadante; his five children, Rocky Mercadante, Jr. and his fiancé Alisha Willis of Worcester, Rachel Foley and her late husband David Foley of Worcester, Rebecca Omidbakhsh and her husband Darius of Shrewsbury, Elijah Mercadante of Worcester and Martha Litchfield and her husband Daniel of Holden; two sisters, Sharon Kalagher and Keli Mercadante both of Worcester; six grandchildren, Edyn and Colton Mercadante and their mother, Jodie Evans, Darius Omidbakhsh, Jr., Jacob Rocco Omidbakhsh, Angelina Foley and Isaiah Litchfield; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rocky's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-8 pm in the funeral home. Donations in Rocky's name can be made to: The Menkes Foundation, 23210 Daffodil Drive, California, MD. 20619

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
