|
|
Roderick Wesley Flakes
Dedham, MA - Roderick (Rod) Wesley Flakes passed away on Friday, April 17th at the age of 74 from the COVID-19 virus. Rod was born on October 3, 1945, son of the late John and Lurlene Flakes of Birmingham, AL. Rod grew up in Birmingham, graduated from Ulman High School in 1963, went on to earn a BS in Electrical Engineering from Howard University in 1968 and continued his studies to earn a MS in Engineering Management from Northeastern University in 1976. Rod lived in Washington, DC and Philadelphia, PA before settling in Medway, MA to raise his family.
Rod spent 20 years working for Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) as a Sales Engineer, then retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 2012 as an IT Administrator. In retirement, he continued to serve as the President of the Boston Metrowest Chapter of Black Data Processing Associates - a networking organization for diverse working professionals in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
Rod found fellowship at the Greater Framingham Community Church where he was a faithful member of the choir and worked on the church's scholarship fund. When his kids were younger, he logged countless miles on the road and endless hours on the field watching his kids play soccer. He enjoyed listening to jazz music, reading, playing golf and finding ways to stay warm through the winters. He was a proud Grandpa to four grandkids - traveling from Coast to Coast to spend time with them. His kind demeanor, infectious smile and joyful commentary made him a pleasure to be around. He will be missed by many.
Rod is survived by his partner Lynda Wik of Auburn, his children Erica J. Flakes, John R. Flakes and his wife Maribeth of Milton, Phillip R. Flakes and his wife Abigail of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Grace and Olivia (MA) and Wesley and Parker (CA). In addition, Rod is survived by one sister, Janet E. Flakes of Birmingham, Alabama. His brother Larry Flakes and sister Auberrie Flakes preceded him in death.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Greater Framingham Community Church at a later date when we can all gather together again. In the meantime, the family invites you to share your memories of Rod virtually by visiting https://everloved.com/life-of/roderick-flakes/.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Howard University - School of Engineering https://giving.howard.edu/givenow.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020