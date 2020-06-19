Roderick Lavallee

Roderick (Rod) Leo Lavallee, 83
Venice, FL - Roderick (Rod) Leo Lavallee passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Wilkinsonville, Massachusetts. At the time of his death he was a resident of Bay Breeze Health and Rehabilitation Center in Venice, FL. Rod is survived by his wife, Janice V. (Lamotte) Lavallee, of Venice Florida, two children, Michelle J. Lavallee of Burlington VT, and RJ Lavallee, of West Hartford, CT, three grandsons, Asher, Tanner, and Ethan, and various nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth and David. He also leaves his beloved brother-in-law Robert S. Lamotte of Paxton MA and sister-in-law Karen (Lamotte) Morrison of West Brookfield, MA.
After graduating from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA, he served in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. Rod went on to receive an MBA from Rutgers University in Newark, NJ. He began his career as a civil engineer and foreman for Hill Construction Company in central Massachusetts. Rod was instrumental in establishing the Lavallee Brothers Land, Surveying and Engineering company for his brother David before entering the corporate world. Rod's corporate career began at Parker and Harper in Worcester, MA. He worked at various US Fortune 500 companies before ending his corporate career as a corporate Vice President for Peabody World Trade in Stamford, CT. After leaving the corporate world Rod started his own firm, PWWT, Inc. specializing in the export of machinery and equipment to developing nations.
Rod and his wife Janice were fortunate to travel to many corners of the globe, exposing their love for travel and understanding and appreciating other cultures to their children. Their travels allowed them to meet new people, often creating life-long friendships. Rod will always be known for his thirst for knowledge, enjoying a good game of cribbage, tennis, or golf, his daily crossword puzzles, rousing dinner conversations, his devotion as a father, and being someone who was able to make the most anxious stranger feel at ease and welcomed.
Rod's body was donated to science to help further research into paraplegia. His ashes will be spread in the Blackstone River Valley area, but due to COVID restrictions, memorial services are postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions or donations to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation: https://give.reeve.org/give/64942/#!/donation/
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.