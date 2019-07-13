|
Rodney R. Cloukey, 88
West Boylston/Stetson, Maine - Rodney R. Cloukey, 88, formerly of Maine, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 under the loving care of his family and the compassionate staff at Oakdale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Boylston. Born in Ashland, Maine, Rod was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Jane (Soucy) Cloukey and lived most of his life in Maine.
Rod worked as an insurance broker in Maine for over 20 years. He was artistically gifted and enjoyed drawing and painting with oils. He was proud of his Irish heritage and loved listening to Irish music particularly John McDermott. Rod will be remembered for his fun loving personality and gentle nature.
His is survived by his sister, Judy A. Goselin of Holden and several nephews and nieces. Besides his parents, Rod is predeceased by four brothers, Mike, Elmer, Christopher and Kenneth Cloukey, and two sisters, Tina Herron and Patsy Cloukey.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, July 20, at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oakdale Rehab and Nursing facility activity fund, 76 North Main St., West Boylston, MA 01583.
Bring Laughter to someone today, Rod would like that!
Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019