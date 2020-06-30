Rodney Foisy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney L. Foisy, 74

SPENCER - Rodney L. Foisy, 74, of Rustic lane, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was the husband of Carolyn O. (Fales) Foisy who died in 2003. He leaves his daughter Tonia M. Pineiro and his son Daryl S. Foisy both of Holden, his significant other, Judy Jamack with whom he lived, his brother Richard Foisy of Spencer, his sister Sandra "Peggy" Young and her husband Ed of Venice, FL., two grandchildren; Olivia and Noah Pineiro. He is predeceased by his brothers, Roger and Roland Foisy.

Born in Spencer he was the son of Ludger R. and Lillian E. (Lucier) Foisy and later graduated from David Prouty High School in 1965. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving two tours with the U.S. Army.

Rodney was a longtime building contractor and owner of Liberty Builders in Spencer. He also was a real estate agent for Lovett Realty in Spencer. He loved hunting, surfcasting and fishing especially in his hometown of Spencer. He also enjoyed serving his town and was an active member for 17 years including the Finance Committee and Board of Health.

Private services will be held in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, Spencer on Thursday, July 9th. Burial with Military Honors will follow, open for all to attend at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Service
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Burial
01:00 PM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved