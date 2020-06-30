Rodney Foisy

Rodney L. Foisy, 74SPENCER - Rodney L. Foisy, 74, of Rustic lane, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.He was the husband of Carolyn O. (Fales) Foisy who died in 2003. He leaves his daughter Tonia M. Pineiro and his son Daryl S. Foisy both of Holden, his significant other, Judy Jamack with whom he lived, his brother Richard Foisy of Spencer, his sister Sandra "Peggy" Young and her husband Ed of Venice, FL., two grandchildren; Olivia and Noah Pineiro. He is predeceased by his brothers, Roger and Roland Foisy.Born in Spencer he was the son of Ludger R. and Lillian E. (Lucier) Foisy and later graduated from David Prouty High School in 1965. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving two tours with the U.S. Army.Rodney was a longtime building contractor and owner of Liberty Builders in Spencer. He also was a real estate agent for Lovett Realty in Spencer. He loved hunting, surfcasting and fishing especially in his hometown of Spencer. He also enjoyed serving his town and was an active member for 17 years including the Finance Committee and Board of Health.Private services will be held in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, Spencer on Thursday, July 9th. Burial with Military Honors will follow, open for all to attend at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton at 1 p.m. on Thursday.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.