Rodney Foisy

Rodney L. Foisy, 74

SPENCER - Rodney L. Foisy, 74, of Rustic lane, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was the husband of Carolyn O. (Fales) Foisy who died in 2003. He leaves his daughter Tonia M. Pineiro and his son Daryl S. Foisy both of Holden, his significant other, Judy Jamack with whom he lived, his brother Richard Foisy of Spencer, his sister Sandra "Peggy" Young and her husband Ed of Venice, FL., two grandchildren; Olivia and Noah Pineiro. He is predeceased by his brothers, Roger and Roland Foisy.

Born in Spencer he was the son of Ludger R. and Lillian E. (Lucier) Foisy and later graduated from David Prouty High School in 1965. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving two tours with the U.S. Army.

Rodney was a longtime building contractor and owner of Liberty Builders in Spencer. He also was a real estate agent for Lovett Realty in Spencer. He loved hunting, surfcasting and fishing especially in his hometown of Spencer. He also enjoyed serving his town and was an active member for 17 years including the Finance Committee and Board of Health.

Private services will be held in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, Spencer on Thursday, July 9th. Burial with Military Honors will follow, open for all to attend at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Service
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home
JUL
9
Burial
01:00 PM
Worcester County Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
It is a sad thing to find my friend of 50 years has left us. Rodney and I served at LZ SALEM (Phu Muy) Vietnam 1970. Rodney stood up for me more than any friend I ever had; Boots shined like they never been worn, while mine looked more like 'desert boots' from the 60's. I Met Rodney after the war and stayed with him at his brother's place in San Francisco 1971. We did a lot of cool things during that time (pictures will be available). Soon after arriving home I went to find Rodney and ended up at The Bluebury Hill Festival...Before I knew it I was living in Spencer to be near someone who could fully identify with what Vientam etched on our lives. Rodney was the Best of The Best as a soldier, and a very kind and easy going human. My heart feels the emptiness you all feel at his 'Departure'...and The Hope that we will all gather again some day at the Coming Of The Only True God and Saviour 'Yeshua' (Jesus). Broken Hearted...PFC Charles J. Pasquerillo
charles pasquerillo
Military
July 1, 2020

Rodney was a fun guy. I knew him from the Builders association.
He plastered a house for me. That guy could run on stilts. Later he lost his leg in an accident. He said if he could learn to run on stilts he would learn to use his new leg. He sure did. He never let it slow him down.
He was always an upbeat guy with a roaring laugh.
My deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones.



Carol Hutnak Gogolinski
Friend
July 1, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. A great craftsman and well respected by the Builders Association of Central Mass and all those that had the pleasure of knowing Rodney, a real estate professional who will be remembered for his kindness and honesty. I am humbled and proud to know a Patriot who sacrificed for our Nation with honor when called upon during such difficult times. I will remember his humor and great laugh and personality, he will be missed. God Bless and God Speed. Dan and Cheryl Jalbert. Shrewsbury, MA
Dan Jalbert
Friend
June 30, 2020
This says it all, Rodney was a terrific builder and my husband and I were the Realtors who sold some of his homes ...he always complained about how much he paid us for commission... one day he got his real estate license and sold his own homes!!!!!...we always remained good friends and his wit and personality cannot be matched...rest in peace my friend.
Susan Browning
Susan Browning
Friend
June 30, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about Rodney. We worked together at Century 21 and I enjoyed his company. I'm so glad he came to the last Christmas Party. He was a lot of fun. I remember him bringing pictures when he was in the army and telling me all about it. I will miss him. Judy my condolences to you and the family. R.I.P. Rodney!
Mary A Hicks
Coworker
