Rodney N. Gallagher Sr.
Northbridge - Rodney N. Gallagher Sr., 69, passed away on Thurs. Jan. 16, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. He was a loving husband of 47 years to his wife Barbara A. (Gilliam) Gallagher.
Mr. Gallagher was born on November 9, 1950, the son of the late Neil A. Gallagher and Joyce (Rhyno) Gallagher of Nova Scotia. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School in 1969 and later attended Fisher Jr. College and Becker Jr. College in Worcester.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country with pride in the U.S. Coast Guard.
A resident of Northbridge since 1964, Mr. Gallagher was employed at the Jamesbury Corp. in Worcester for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing, reading, and history. He loved watching the Red Sox and hanging out with his dog Ivy.
In addition to his wife Barbara and mother Joyce, he is survived by his son, R. Neil Gallagher Jr. and his wife Victoria of Uxbridge; two daughters, Brenda L. Menard of Whitinsville and Sherri L. Grazulis and her husband Patrick of Millbury; two sisters, Darlene Renaud of CT, and Susan Amon of Nova Scotia, Canada; two aunts Marion and Joan; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a nephew Scott Ruth.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday Jan. 20, 2020 from 4 – 7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St. Whitinsville.
Funeral services will be Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020 at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow, with military honors, in Pine Grove Cemetery, Northbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Sox Home Base Program, The Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020