Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2362
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Gallagher Sr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Gallagher Sr. Obituary
Rodney N. Gallagher Sr.

Northbridge - Rodney N. Gallagher Sr., 69, passed away on Thurs. Jan. 16, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. He was a loving husband of 47 years to his wife Barbara A. (Gilliam) Gallagher.

Mr. Gallagher was born on November 9, 1950, the son of the late Neil A. Gallagher and Joyce (Rhyno) Gallagher of Nova Scotia. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School in 1969 and later attended Fisher Jr. College and Becker Jr. College in Worcester.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country with pride in the U.S. Coast Guard.

A resident of Northbridge since 1964, Mr. Gallagher was employed at the Jamesbury Corp. in Worcester for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing, reading, and history. He loved watching the Red Sox and hanging out with his dog Ivy.

In addition to his wife Barbara and mother Joyce, he is survived by his son, R. Neil Gallagher Jr. and his wife Victoria of Uxbridge; two daughters, Brenda L. Menard of Whitinsville and Sherri L. Grazulis and her husband Patrick of Millbury; two sisters, Darlene Renaud of CT, and Susan Amon of Nova Scotia, Canada; two aunts Marion and Joan; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a nephew Scott Ruth.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday Jan. 20, 2020 from 4 – 7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St. Whitinsville.

Funeral services will be Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020 at 11 AM in the funeral home.

Burial will follow, with military honors, in Pine Grove Cemetery, Northbridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Sox Home Base Program, The Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buma Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -