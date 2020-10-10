Rodney Theodore Krueger 85
West Boylston - Rodney Theodore Krueger passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 6.
Born on September 1, 1935, in Wayne County, Michigan to Almer and Marie (Wanemacher) Krueger, Rodney grew up to become a businessman after working alongside his father throughout high school at his business, Anrod Screen, developing and producing filters and screens. Rodney took over the business upon his father's retirement. After a successful career, Rodney retired at the young age of 50 and, with his wife Colleen by his side, set off in his boat to travel from the Great Lakes, down the east coast, and finally to the west coast of Florida where they began their retirement. Rod and Colleen lived in various FL counties, including Port Charlotte and Lake Wales, before moving north again to join their daughter in West Boylston, MA.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 63 years Colleen (Stauffer) Krueger, formerly of Cass City, MI, his younger sister Ann (Krueger) McDanial of Bay City, MI, his daughter Christine Carr and her husband David of West Boylston, MA, his son Scott Krueger and his wife Auring of Titusville, FL, and his son Kevin Krueger and his wife Dawn of Cass City, MI.
He leaves behind five beloved grandchildren: Stephanie Boothe and her husband Colonel of Worcester, MA, Nicole Scesny and her husband Chad of Sterling, MA, Mollie Cains and her husband Piers of New South Wales, AU, Theodore Krueger of Titusville, FL, and Julia Carr of West Boylston, MA.
And two beloved step-granddaughters: Gabrielle Yonika and her husband Rusty of Haverhill, MA and Casijo Ross and her husband Thomas of Ladies Island, SC.
Along with his 7 great-grandchildren which he adored, Vivianna, Naomi, Zophia, Elliette, Archer, James, Briley.
Rodney was an artist and woodworker who loved spending time creating special items for his adoring grandchildren. He was an avid traveler by boat or RV and was always looking for the next great adventure. He was a valued member of the rotary club, hosting numerous exchange students during his younger years in Michigan. Rodney loved gadgets of any kind and was known to be a frequent buyer of anything that was "As seen on TV" or featured in an infomercial. His family members are all proud owners of "slap chops" and "sham-wows" and will keep them as reminders of his fun curiosity and love of novelty for years to come.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to http://act.alz.org/goto/Rodney_Krueger