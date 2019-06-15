|
Rodney F. Marston, 96
SHREWSBURY - Rodney F. "Rod" Marston, 96, of Shrewsbury died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at UMASS- Marlborough Campus after an illness.
He was born and raised in Shrewsbury, son of the late Rupert Lisle Marston and Genevieve L. (Winch) Marston. Rod graduated from Howard W. Beal High School and then served his country as a First Lieutenant with the 328th Army Air Corp Forces flying many missions throughout Europe during W.W. II.
When Rod returned from the service in 1945, He did two things, married his sweetheart, Eleanor M. Davison and then started his own construction company here in Shrewsbury and had built many solid homes throughout the state during the past 50 years.
Rod was a very simple, quite and humble man, that enjoyed being surrounded by family and a circle of friends.
He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Shrewsbury and a loyal member of the Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post # 234 in Northborough. He enjoyed golfing and deer hunting.
His wife of 72 years, Eleanor M. (Davison) Marston died in 2016. He is survived by his children, Susan E. Conlon of Hopkinton, Jennifer A. McGrail and her husband Thomas of Princeton, Mathew T. Marston of Worcester; two brothers, William Marston and his wife Marion of Shrewsbury and Edwin Marston and his wife Eleanor of Shrewsbury; three granddaughters, Jennifer Pratt and her husband Robert of Hopkinton, Sarah Ziegler of Grafton and Jessica Klick of Vermont; four great grandchildren, Nicole Foster of Hopkinton, Audrey Ziegler and Noah Ziegler both of Grafton and Lily Klick of Vermont; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Rodney F. Marston, Jr., a brother, Donald Marston and a sister, Lenore White.
Rod's family will celebrate and honor his life privately at the First Congregational Church in Shrewsbury. Burial with military honors will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post #234, 402 W. Main St, Northborough, MA 01532. To leave a note of condolence for Rod's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019