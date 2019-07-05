|
|
Rodney K. Miller, 72
Millbury - Rodney K. Miller, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 3rd in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Rodney leaves his companion of 45 years, Joan Theodoropoulos-Theros; two children, Rodney K. Miller, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Leicester and Debra Wilga and her husband, Daniel of Phillipston; six grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Ferrelli of Amesbury and Cheryl Pickering and her husband, Donald of Milford; a brother, Robert Carroll of Millbury; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, John Carroll, Jr...
Rodney worked for National Grid for many years as an office and warehouse worker. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing golf.
Family and friends will honor and remember Rodney's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, July 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Jewish Healthcare Center, 646 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. Please visit Rodney's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019