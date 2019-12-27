Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
2019 - 2019
Rodolfo Acuña Obituary
Rodolfo A. "Rudy" Acuña, 60

Paxton - Rodolfo A. "Rudy" Acuña, 60, a long time Paxton resident, died peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 31st at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. To view the full obituary or to share a memory or condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
