Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
1960 - 2019
Roger R. Bemis, 58

Clinton - Roger R. Bemis, 58, of Clinton, Ma, passed away tragically, on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at his home.

Roger was born on September 16, 1960, a son of the late Albert and Edith (Hubbard) Bemis. He was raised in Bolton, MA, where he graduated from high school. Roger was a hard worker who enjoyed the farming life and caring for livestock. He also enjoyed listening to country music.

Roger is survived by his wife Susan D. Bemis and his daughter, April M. Bemis.

A period of visitation will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm; immediately followed by a Memorial Service on Monday, January 13, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749. Burial will be private at a later time.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
