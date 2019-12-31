Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Roger Charette


1928 - 2019
Roger Charette Obituary
Roger A. Charette

Carver - Roger A. Charette born February 6, 1928 passed away on December 28, 2019 after a brief illness. He is the husband of the late Theresa (Cyr) Charette. Roger was born in Sanford, ME and spent most of his adult life in Southbridge, MA. For the last 12 years he has resided in Carver, MA. He was an English teacher and department chair for 42 years at Tantasqua HIgh School in Sturbridge, MA. He leaves behind his six children: Marc and his wife Cynthia, Ann and her husband Stephen, Philip and his wife Carol, Daniel and his wife Kathleen, Louise, and Paul. He also leaves eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Roger loved his family, the New York Times crossword puzzles, and the coast of Maine. He will be greatly missed.

Visiting hours will be held at Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main Street, Carver, MA on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-8pm. A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Kateri Church, 126 South Meadow Road, Plymouth. MA at 10am on Saturday January 4, 2020.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Tantasqua Education Foundation, P.O. Box 222, Fiskdale, MA 01518-0222.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
