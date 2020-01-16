|
Roger L. Hoyle, 76
AUBURN - Roger L. Hoyle, 76, a lifelong Auburn resident died Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after a short illness.
Roger was born in Worcester and raised in Auburn son of the late William I and Hazel I. (Lambert) Hoyle. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1962 and spent several years serving in the Massachusetts National Guard.
Roger met and married his true love, Sally A. Carlson in 1967, together they spent the next 42 years of marriage raising their daughters, welcoming four grandsons and enjoying their life together as a family before she passed on January 3, 2009.
He was employed for over 33 years as a route driver for the J.J. Nissen Baking Company in Worcester before he retired. Roger missed driving and interacting with the public each day so he took a job in his retirement years with Helen's Bakery in Worcester, making the daily deliveries, a job he loved.
Roger surrounded himself with wonderful people, he cherished his family, especially his four grandsons, who were his pride and joy. After his family, Roger's second passion was football, he enjoyed hosting the "Neighborhood Men" every Sunday throughout the football season for many years. Roger always looked forward to the annual family vacation in Dennis, MA. He was a faithful member of the Auburn/Webster Lodge of Elks and was a member of Local # 170.
He leaves his daughters, Leah M. Kozlowski and her husband Robert of Auburn and Lauren A. Dubeau and her husband Jeffrey of Douglas; four grandsons, Ryan and Erik Kozlowski of Auburn and Max and Jack Dubeau of Douglas; also survived by many wonderful friends and neighbors.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Roger's family on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 pm at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A service celebrating Roger's life will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home, followed by burial next to his wife in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602 or to Joslin Diabetes Camp, 150 Richardson Corner Rd, Charlton, MA 01507. To leave a note of condolence for Roger's family please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020