Roger W. Jette, Sr., 89
BROOKFIELD - Roger W. Jette, Sr., 89, of Brookfield, died Wednesday, April 22 in Jewish Health Care Center, Worcester, where he was well cared for by staff and the fourth floor nurses.
He was the husband of Irene A. (Balcom) Jette who died in 1998. He leaves his son Roger W. Jette, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Brookfield, his daughters Donna M. Jette Presley and her husband Steven of N.C. and Linda L. Weisner and her husband Jeffrey of Sebastian, FL., his brothers George "Jim" Jette, Jr. and his wife Jean of Charlton and Emile Jette and his wife Jeanette of Brookfield, two grandchildren; Wendy Boutin of Brookfield and Scott A. Jette, many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his granddaughter Tammy Jette in 2014, his brothers Richard "Dicky" Jette, Ronald Jette, and Edward Jette, his sisters Lucille Demers, Mary Letendre and Joanne Jette.
Roger was a longtime carpenter for the Local Union 336 Carpenters Union in Worcester before retiring in 1993. Roger was an avid outdoors man who loved to fish and hunt and was a lifelong fan of the Miami Dolphins.
Born in Spencer, he was the son of George and Mary L. (Dragon) Jette, Sr. and later served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Charlton.
Due to health restrictions, funeral services were held privately in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery. Please omit flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish Health Care Center Patient Activity Account, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020