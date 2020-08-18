Roger Labbe, 80
Rutland - Roger Labbe, 80, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born and raised in Lewiston, ME, he was the son of the late Archille (Jack) and Margarite (Lacosse) Labbe and younger brother to Shirley Cote and Constance (Connie) Reynolds.
Roger enlisted in the United States Marine Corps when he was only 17 years old and proudly served his country for four years. Soon after leaving the military he met MaryEllen Dupuis, married and had three children. Roger worked at General Motors in Framingham for 30 years. Roger was also the proud owner of the Okinawan School of Karate in Marlborough for many years where he practiced and taught karate. Even after many years from his retirement from the martial arts, he would have old students come up to him and say, "Hello Sensei."
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his three children, Roger Labbe Jr., Wayne Labbe, and Rhonda Gilchrest, all of Marlborough. He had five grandchildren, Felicia, Danielle, Brad, Anabelle and Janie, and one great-grandchild, Kinsley.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
