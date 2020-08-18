1/1
Roger Labbe
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Labbe, 80

Rutland - Roger Labbe, 80, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born and raised in Lewiston, ME, he was the son of the late Archille (Jack) and Margarite (Lacosse) Labbe and younger brother to Shirley Cote and Constance (Connie) Reynolds.

Roger enlisted in the United States Marine Corps when he was only 17 years old and proudly served his country for four years. Soon after leaving the military he met MaryEllen Dupuis, married and had three children. Roger worked at General Motors in Framingham for 30 years. Roger was also the proud owner of the Okinawan School of Karate in Marlborough for many years where he practiced and taught karate. Even after many years from his retirement from the martial arts, he would have old students come up to him and say, "Hello Sensei."

He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his three children, Roger Labbe Jr., Wayne Labbe, and Rhonda Gilchrest, all of Marlborough. He had five grandchildren, Felicia, Danielle, Brad, Anabelle and Janie, and one great-grandchild, Kinsley.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved