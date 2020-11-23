Roger E. Lawson, 81



MELBOURNE, FL - Roger E. Lawson, 81, of Melbourne, FL and Uxbridge, MA died November 13, 2020 peacefully at home with his loving family by his side after a period of declining health.



Mr. Lawson was born August 11, 1939 in Brockton, MA to Carl Leonard Lawson and Ethel Wallin Lawson.



He worked many years for United Aircraft and Digital Equipment Corporation where he would retire. After retirement, he then went on to teach college. His many professional accomplishments included earning three U.S. Patents in computer design. Roger was a brilliant man who could fix anything, probably because as a child, his many hobbies included taking things apart just to figure out what made them work including transistor radios and weather instruments. His passion was the weather. He would often send out forecasts to friends and family which of course were extremely accurate.



After Roger's retirement, he was fortunate enough to spend the winter months in Florida and New England during the Summer.



Mr. Lawson is survived by his ever-devoted wife, Sandra whose unconditional love was by his side each and every moment to provide care and comfort throughout his illness. He is also survived by sons Thomas of Charlton, MA, James of Douglas, MA. Along with four grandchildren; Hayley, Caroline, Julia and Jillian, his brother Raymond and sister Marie Bradley.



He was predeceased by his parents; Carl and Ethel and brothers Russell and Robert.



Roger was a member of Suntree United Methodist Church in Melbourne, FL.



With all of Roger's accomplishments, he will especially be forever-remembered by the love and commitment of providing for his family.



Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Suntree United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.





