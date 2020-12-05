Roger F. LeBlanc, 79WORCESTER - Roger F. LeBlanc, 79, passed away at UMass Memorial Hospital on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Worcester, son of Rene L. and Bella R. (Langevin) LeBlanc. Roger worked for Jeffco Fibers, Holmes Transportation, and most recently Shaw's and Goretti's Markets.He was a friendly man and a hard-working dedicated employee who enjoyed the simple things in life, such as watching wrestling and movies.He leaves his wife of 49 years, Roberta I. (Platts) LeBlanc, a son, Russell F. LeBlanc, of Maryland, three siblings; Donald LeBlanc of Millbury, Madeline Erickson of Millbury, Valerie Jackson of Worcester, three grandsons and a granddaughter.Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.