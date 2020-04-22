|
Roger H. Prince, 76
Princeton - Roger H. Prince, 76, of Princeton died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Mary Healthcare Center, Worcester, after a long illness. Roger was born in Worcester, the son of Arthur and Ruth (Madsen) Prince and grew up in Shrewsbury graduating from Shrewsbury High School in 1962. He went on to graduate from Springfield College in 1966. In recent years he was active in Alumni Affairs at Springfield College.
Roger's lifelong career was teaching Physical Education at the Paxton Center School. He often said that he was blessed to have a job that he loved going to every day. Roger's other loves were amateur radio and classic cars. He became a "Ham" at age 14 and spent countless hours on the radio with people all over the world. He was known in amateur radio circles as W1BR.
Rogers' enthusiasm for cars began even before he was licensed to drive. Throughout his life he owned scores of cars with Corvettes being his favorites. Roger belonged to several Classic Car Clubs over the years and particularly enjoyed his trips to Carlisle, PA where he met fellow "car guys" and purchased "automobilia" for his growing collection.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Scannell Prince; nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Prince.
Roger's family is grateful to the entire staff of St. Mary Healthcare Center for their kindness, compassion and friendship during Roger's illness. We will remember our St. Mary's family forever.
Funeral services are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Health Care Center, Activities Fund, 39 Queen St., Worcester, MA 01610. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
