Roger M. Sabourin, 81
Sterling - Roger M. Sabourin, 81, beloved husband of Ranny (Gaw) Sabourin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Clinton Hospital. Born and raised in Clinton, he was a son of the late Felix and Leona (Roy) Sabourin.
In his younger years, Roger worked alongside his dad at Felix's Hardware Store in Clinton. Shortly after graduating from Seacrest High School in Boca Raton, FL, Roger joined the National Guard. From 1967-2000 Roger was a concrete salesman for several companies including Kane-Perkins, San-Vel Concrete Company and Lonestar Concrete. In his spare time, he enjoyed trips with Ranny and friends to their home in Buzzards Bay and bike riding along the canal. He was motorcycle enthusiast as well as a member of the Winnebago Club and the proud owner of a very special 1998 yellow Mustang convertible. He was a "putterer", always making and fixing things up until minutes before he passed. He will be forever remembered by his family as a "want to be cowboy" and for his love of horses. Roger will surely be missed by the friends he shared his daily coffee with at McDonald's in Clinton and Dunkin' Donuts in Sterling.
After retiring in 2000, he became the owner of the Che Bella Hair Salon in Littleton until 2007. Also as the sexton for the First Church in Sterling, when he decided to resign, they refused to take their key back, so he continued on for another 6 years, enjoying every minute. During his retirement years, he was also a driver for the Brewer &Lowe Village Transportation, enjoying interactions with the children he drove.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 58 years, Ranny Sabourin; his two sons, Roger J. Sabourin and his wife, Donna and Thomas C. Sabourin and his wife, Betsy, all of Sterling; a brother, Maurice Sabourin and his wife, Penny of Polk City, FL; a sister, Rose Lawrence and her husband, D. Jeff of Ashburnham; his three granddaughters, Starr, Jennifer and Caitlin; a sister-in-law, Maria Sabourin of Littleton and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Cyndi Sabourin and his brother, Francis Sabourin. His beloved canine buddy, Sampson also predeceased him.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family on Friday, September 13 from 4 to 7 pm in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, September 14 in St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge Street, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit:
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2019