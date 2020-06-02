Roger Francis Varnot, 81
Barre, MA - Roger Varnot, a lifelong resident of Barre, MA, died peacefully on May 17, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Heathcare in the company of family. Born July 9, 1938, son of Francis (Frank) Thomas and Lillian Elizabeth (Whippee) Varnot, he graduated from Barre High School in 1956 and from Worcester Junior College with a degree in mechanical engineering.
As a young man, Roger worked at the Barre Wool Mill before spending several years as a carpenter at Allen's Foundry and later driving as a courier for Waste Management. Independently, he ran a cordwood business and crafted furniture. Gardening was a lifelong passion, and he sold produce, honey, maple syrup, and pies at local farmers markets for several years. A spirited Patriots and Red Sox fan and an avid sportsman, Roger was dedicated to sports, hunting, fishing and the outdoors, where he felt connected to nature.
Devoted to his family, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Varnot; three daughters, Susan Varnot (Paul Gibbons), Heidi Litchfield, and Ann Varnot; a sister, Virginia (Ginger) Asel; three grandchildren, Alexandra Holland, Madison Holland, and Rylee Litchfield; two great-grandchildren, James Coy Jr. and Lucas Lucia; and Asel, Williams, Bruffee, and Cranston family members.
Donations may be made to Massachusetts Fisheries & Wildlife Division at 341 East St, Belchertown, MA 01007 in his memory.
Services will be held on July 18, 2020, a celebration of life following at Hartman's Herb Farm.
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, www.shaw-majercik.com
Barre, MA - Roger Varnot, a lifelong resident of Barre, MA, died peacefully on May 17, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Heathcare in the company of family. Born July 9, 1938, son of Francis (Frank) Thomas and Lillian Elizabeth (Whippee) Varnot, he graduated from Barre High School in 1956 and from Worcester Junior College with a degree in mechanical engineering.
As a young man, Roger worked at the Barre Wool Mill before spending several years as a carpenter at Allen's Foundry and later driving as a courier for Waste Management. Independently, he ran a cordwood business and crafted furniture. Gardening was a lifelong passion, and he sold produce, honey, maple syrup, and pies at local farmers markets for several years. A spirited Patriots and Red Sox fan and an avid sportsman, Roger was dedicated to sports, hunting, fishing and the outdoors, where he felt connected to nature.
Devoted to his family, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Varnot; three daughters, Susan Varnot (Paul Gibbons), Heidi Litchfield, and Ann Varnot; a sister, Virginia (Ginger) Asel; three grandchildren, Alexandra Holland, Madison Holland, and Rylee Litchfield; two great-grandchildren, James Coy Jr. and Lucas Lucia; and Asel, Williams, Bruffee, and Cranston family members.
Donations may be made to Massachusetts Fisheries & Wildlife Division at 341 East St, Belchertown, MA 01007 in his memory.
Services will be held on July 18, 2020, a celebration of life following at Hartman's Herb Farm.
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, www.shaw-majercik.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.