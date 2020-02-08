|
|
Roger F. Vayo, 93
Sutton - Roger F. Vayo, 93, son of Arthur and Venetta (Adams) Vayo, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7th in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, surrounded by his family.
Roger's high school sweetheart and wife of 72 years, Doris T. (Lynch) Vayo passed away December 5, 2019. He leaves two children, Mark S. Vayo and his wife, Judith of Sutton and Robyn A. Stone and her husband, Jeffrey of Sutton; three grandchildren, Scot Vayo and his wife, Bobbi Jo of Harrisburg, PA, Andrew Stone and his partner, Elizabeth Thornhill of Oxford and Nicholas Stone and his wife Kristen, of Millbury, and four nephews.
Roger was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during World War II in the 82nd Airborne. He worked at Commonwealth Gas in the sales department for many years. Roger was an avid model airplane enthusiast and enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, fishing and skiing.
Family and friends will celebrate Roger's life by gathering for his Funeral Mass on Thursday, Feb. 13th at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road in Sutton. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester MA 01602. Please visit Roger's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020