Roger J. White, 94
Millbury - Roger Joseph White, 94, died July 6th 2019 at St. Vincent's hospital in Worcester, surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Marietta White (Norton) of Millbury. They were married for 70 years, and he leaves five children: Alan White, Roger White with his wife Nancy, Carol White and her partner Robert Bellville, all of Millbury; Paula Hervieux of Webster with her husband Joseph; Mark White of Andover, NH. He leaves two grandchildren, Joseph Noel and his wife Amanda of Uxbridge, and Stephanie White of Brighton, MA. He is also survived by a sister, Ann Wenc of Michigan, IN; several nieces and nephews.
He was the son of Felix and Alice White of Millbury, and the youngest of nine children and is predeceased by brothers Ernest, Edward, Clarence and Felix; and sisters Evelyn Stockwell, Alice Pierce and Rita Provost.
He was born and lived his whole life in Millbury, other than his service in WW II. Roger worked for over 40 years in the textile industry at Delco and Nylco in Millbury and Clinton, MA. He served in the army during World War II at McCloskey General Hospital in Temple, TX, where thousands of veteran and POW amputees were treated.
Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019