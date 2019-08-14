|
|
Roger J. Wilson, 87
Tolland, CT - Roger J. Wilson, 87, of Tolland, CT beloved husband of the late Janice (Tillson) Wilson passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born November 5, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT the son of the late Curtis and Anne (Cuming) Wilson. Until recent years, he enjoyed taking care of his home and his dog, Missy. He had a good sense of humor, liked a good game of cards and a good book, four wheeling and camping with his family. He loved electronics and the latest gadgets.
After high school, he joined the US Air Force, married Janice and they lived in Texas. He returned to Connecticut with his family and worked for Simplex in Hartford, CT and Gardner, MA. He was a member of the National Fire Protection Assoc. and retired from Simplex after 40 years.
He is currently a member of St. Francis Church in Holden, MA and a former member of St. John's Church in Vernon, CT.
He is survived by his two children and their spouses, Marsha and Jimmy Morrison of Tolland, CT and Paul and Candy Wilson of Coventry, CT; his four grandchildren, Kris (Craig) Surber, Jimmy (Kristin) Morrison Jr., Daniel Wilson and Rebecca Wilson; and his four great grandchildren, Megan and Makayla Gorman and Joshua and Benjamin Morrison. Besides his wife Janice, he is predeceased by his brother, Curtis Wilson.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland, CT 06084. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland St., Holden, MA 01520. Burial will follow at St. Francis Memorial Garden. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019