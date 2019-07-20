Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Rogert Livingston


1943 - 2019
Rogert Livingston Obituary
Roger N. Livingston, 76

WORCESTER - Roger N. Livingston, 76 of Worcester, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at UMass University Medical Central from complications of a heart attack.

He is survived by his partner and best friend Sally Mitchell; two sons, Thomas Livingston of Webster and his wife Kim; Mark Livingston of Coventry, CT and his wife Liisa.

Roger was born in Quincy, MA, the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy (Smith) Livingston. Roger proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1966 on the USS Essex.

There are no calling hours. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers and kindly consider donations may be made in his memory to a . MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester has been entrusted with his arrangements. To view his full obituary and guestbook please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019
